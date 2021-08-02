5-year-old-boy-invites-all-his-kindergarten-classmates-to-the-courtroom-to-celebrate-his-adoption

The court hearing of a boy’s adoption, Michael Orlando Clark, got many people appreciating the importance of having a family

For the ceremony, the five-year-old invited all his classmates who provided great motivation for him

The kids also had the opportunity of introducing themselves and talking about their friend to the court judge

A five-year-old kid, Michael Orlando Clark, got so happy that he was finally being adopted that he invited all his classmates to his adoption hearing.

It should be noted that the kid first met his new parents, David Eaton and Andrea Melvin at an event earlier and the couple saw that he was the exact child they wanted, Understanding Compassion reports.

Michael’s classmates were present at the hearing.

Photo source: Understanding Compassion.

We love Michael

Michael’s classmates were not only in attendance, they waved paper flags throughout the ceremony as a show of support. The kids were also given the chance to introduce themselves during the hearing.

One of them said:

“My name is Lily, and I love Michael.”

I love you daddy

The five-year-old’s teacher was also present as she spoke about the importance of having a family. The judge, Patricia Gardner, was so amazed during the court session.

Michael already felt connected to his new family as he spoke about his love for the father. On hearing the kid say “I love you daddy” David cried.

The judge said:

“Sometimes their journeys have been very long, They’ve included miracle and change for the children and family, and incredible community support – as you’re able to see today in Michael’s adoption hearing.”

The importance of having a family

