NEW DELHI: Opposition parties and activists have accused the government of distorting the

national emblem

by replacing the “graceful and regally confident” Ashokan lions with those having menacing and aggressive posture, and have sought immediate change in the design.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Monday unveiled the cast of the national emblem atop the new

Parliament

building in the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and

Rajya Sabha

Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

Controversy notwithstanding, here are 5 ways the national emblem on the new Parliament building is unique:

* The 6.5-meter-high national emblem weighs 9,500 kg. The supporting steel structure weighs an additional 6,500 kg.

* The concept sketch and process of casting the national emblem went through eight stages of preparation.

* Over 100 artisans from across the nation worked on the design, crafting and casting of the emblem for over six months.

* A computer graphic sketch was made and based on that a clay model was created. Then with the lost wax process the wax mould and bronze cast was done.

* It is made of high purity bronze. According to the government, there is no other similar depiction of the emblem, from the perspective of material and craftsmanship.

Sarnath Lion Capital of Asoka

The national emblem is an adaptation from the Sarnath

Lion Capital

of Asoka which is preserved in the

Sarnath Museum

.

The Lion Capital has four lions mounted back-to-back on a circular abacus. The frieze of the abacus is adorned with sculptures in high relief of an elephant, a galloping horse, a bull, and a lion separated by intervening Dharma Chakras.

(With inputs from agencies)

