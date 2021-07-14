5-times-nigerian-billionaire-tony-elumelu-stepped-out-in-style,-shows-off-his-high-sense-of-fashion

When you are looking for a billionaire who commands great style, then you might want to think about Tony Elumelu.

The UBA boss’ Instagram page is never a bore as the platform serves as where he posts most about his social life.

Elumelu always looks good in whatever he is wearing.

You would never catch him ‘unfresh’. He makes one love corporate life so easily with the way he wears his suits.

In this report, . will be looking at five times, the billionaires dished out good fashion presence.

1. Descending an aircraft

Some days ago during his visit to Abuja, the Nigerian man posted a video that showed him coming down from a private jet.

Despite having his suit hung over his shoulders, the class still shone bright with his well-tailored trousers and well-built physique.

2. A black shirt and joggers did the magic

During an afternoon in London, the billionaire posed in a street in the UK with a black car in the background. With a bag worn across his chest, he looks cool in a jogger, shirt, and converse.

3. He does it again with the suit

The billionaire posed on a white spiral-shaped staircase with a radiant smile on his face. The hundreds of reactions the post got show that people loved it.

4. Another casual wear with much class

Perhaps what makes every wear a ‘banger’ on Elumelu is that he dedicates much time to working out.

In this photo, he has his white shirt rolled at his elbow. His pseudo-faded blue crazy jean complements well.

5. Full sportswear is a goal

Aboard a private jet, Tony Elumelu ‘slayed’ in his black tracksuit with matching tennis shoes. There are arguably not many Nigerian billionaires with such relative class as him.

