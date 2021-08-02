5-times-isreal-dmw-got-people-talking-as-he-faces-imminent-sack-as-davido’s-logistics-manager

Singer Davido’s logistics manager Isreal DMW has asked Nigerians to help him beg his boss not to sack him over his recent shortcoming.

Asides from being Davido’s staff, Isreal has got himself involved in some controversial issues that got people talking about him on social media.

Isreal DMW is set to be kicked out of Davido’s camp.

After nine years of working with the singer, Isreal faces an imminent sack. In this article, . shares the five times that the logistics manager trended on social media for the wrong reasons.

1. DJ Cuppy vs Zlatan Ibile

Cuppy expressed sadness that singer Zlatan Ibile blocked her on WhatsApp without knowing what she did to him. Isreal then claimed that Zlatan Ibile cut Cuppy off because she was using him due to her father’s influence and also not paying him for services rendered.

That did not go down well with Cuppy as she slammed him with a lawsuit.

2. Isreal apologises to Femi Otedola

Following the lawsuit, the logistics manager made a video apologising to DJ Cuppy. He was later spotted kneeling and prostrating before Cuppy’s dad Otedola.

After his apology, Isreal became a motivational speaker as he told people who they should fear.

He later rocked a pink towel to appreciate Cuppy for dropping the charges against him. Nigerians were, however, not impressed as they told him to stop being talkative.

3. Isreal gets drunk at Obi Cubana’s event

According to Gistlovers blog, Isreal got drunk and stood in front of Obi Cubana’s wealthy friends, challenging them if they have money.

4. Isreal comments on Davido’s relationship

Isreal held a question and answer session on his IG and fans had questions about Davido and Chioma’s relationship. The logistics manager said it was for God to decide.

5. Isreal comments on Abba Kyari’s issue with Hushpuppi

The young man said that the police officer is a clean man who had tried within his rights to make the country better.

According to Isreal, Kyari is still in the process of fighting wild armed robbers and kidnappers and he has fully tried so far.

Please forgive Isreal

Following the report that Davido was planning to sack Isreal, influential people have started wading into the matter, begging the singer not to forfeit a relationship for a mistake.

One of the people is popular OAP Dotun, who took to his Instagram page to note that Isreal and begging go hand in hand. The media personality also called on the singer’s manager, Asa Asika to plead on Isreal’s behalf.

Talent manager and blogger, Ubi Franklin on his part begged Davido, saying even though Isreal is overbearing, he is a very loyal member of the crew.

