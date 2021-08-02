When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Google revealed new details about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, its next major smartphone release.

The phones will be the first to come with Google’s new Tensor chip when they launch in the fall.

They’ll also come with a refreshed design that makes it more competitive with Apple and Samsung.

If Google has made one thing clear about its next-generation smartphones, it’s that they’ll represent a major departure from the Pixels of years past.

Google took the wraps off its new Pixel phones on Monday, revealing major changes to the phones’ internals and overall design. The most significant change is the addition of Google’s new Tensor smartphone chip, which the company says will bring speedier artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to its new devices.

Google previewed what these upgrades will actually mean for Pixel 6 phone users, but it’s waiting until closer to the launch to divulge full details.

It’s not just the inside of the Pixel that’s changed. Google’s new Pixels have a completely overhauled design that more closely resembles Samsung’s Galaxy S phones.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the new Pixel 6 phones, such as when they’ll hit retailers, how much they’ll cost, and other important details about their specifications. But, based on what’s been revealed, Google has some promising upgrades in store.

Here’s everything Google has announced about the Pixel 6 lineup so far.