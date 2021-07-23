5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-friday-–.

1. Wall Street looks to close week with four-session winning streak

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), July 21, 2021. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Dow futures rose more than 150 points Friday, pointing to a strong end of the week at Wall Street’s open and what could be four straight positive sessions after Monday’s major plunge. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nadsaq were all pacing for weekly gains. The Nasdaq was leading the way with an advance of nearly 1.8% over the past four days. All three are also less than 1% away from their latest record closes on July 12. Dow stock American Express rose 2% in the premarket after the credit giant Friday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that best estimates. Shares of Honeywell International, also a Dow stock, increased modestly in the premarket after the industrial company Friday beat estimates with quarterly earnings and revenue. Honeywell also raised its outlook. A quarter of the way through earnings season, Wall Street is headed toward the best profit growth in over a decade. In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield, which moves inversely to price, ticked higher Friday, trading at about 1.3% after hitting a 5½-month low of nearly 1.13% earlier this week. July purchasing managers’ manufacturing and services indexes are out at 9:45 a.m. ET.

2. Snap, Twitter soar while Intel drops on quarterly results

The Snapchat application on a smartphone arranged in Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Gabby Jones | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Strength in tech stocks continued in Friday’s premarket, with shares of Snap surging 16% after the social media company surprised analysts with a quarterly profit, earning an adjusted 10 cents per share. Revenue also beat. Snap late Thursday reported higher-than-expected daily user metrics as well as an upbeat revenue forecast.

The Twitter logo is displayed on a smartphone screen on April 14, 2021. NurPhoto | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Shares of Twitter rose 5% in premarket trading after the company late Thursday beat estimates by 13 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of 20 cents per share, Revenue topped forecasts as ad sales surged 87% from a year ago. Twitter also gave an upbeat current quarter revenue forecast.

Intel’s logo is pictured during preparations at the CeBit computer fair. Fabian Bimmer | Reuters

Dow stock Intel fell almost 2% in Friday’s market, the morning after the company issued a forecast that disappointed some investors and said the global chip shortage could last well into 2023. Intel did exceeded estimates with quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share. Revenue also beat.

3. Delta variant is one of the most infectious respiratory diseases ever

Critical care workers insert an endotracheal tube into a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive patient in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021. Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

The delta Covid variant, dominant in the U.S., is one of the most infectious respiratory diseases ever seen, warned the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The variant is highly contagious, largely because people infected with delta can carry up to 1,000 times more virus in their nasal passages than those infected with the original coronavirus strain, according to new data. The seven-day average of new Covid cases was up about 53%; hospitalizations were up 32% from last week at about 3,500 per day; and deaths were also up 19% in the same time frame to more than 200 per day.

4. IOC says all possible Covid safety measures have been taken

A view of the Olympic rings in Tokyo ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Danny Lawson | PA Images | Getty Images

With the Tokyo Olympics set to officially begin Friday, after a one-year delay, the International Olympic Committee said organizers have done all they can do, based on expert Covid recommendations, to ensure a safe games. The IOC was responding to criticism that it’s using “cheap measures” and ignored advice. Reuters reported that 11 athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus since July 2, while Olympic-related infections, including officials and media, were over 100. Earlier this week, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “The mark of success is making sure that any cases are identified, isolated, traced and cared for as quickly as possible, and onward transmission is interrupted.”

5. NFL warns teams about Covid outbreaks among unvaccinated players

General view of the NFL Shield logo on the field before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. Kim Klement | USA TODAY Sports | Reuters