5-states-added-to-california’s-list-of-places-where-state-funded-travel-is-banned-due-to-their-anti-lgbtq-laws

Reuters
California adds five states to list of places where state-funded travel is banned
California has added five more states to its list of places where state-funded travel is banned because they have laws that discriminate against the LGBTQ community, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said on Monday. The list now has 17 states where state employee travel is banned except under limited circumstances. California will not support it.
Associated Press
‘It definitely feels early’: GOP’s long race to 2024 begins
In the past week alone, Nikki Haley regaled activists in Iowa, Mike Pence courted donors in California and Donald Trump returned to the rally stage, teasing a third campaign for the White House. The politicking will only intensify in the coming weeks, particularly in Iowa, home to the nation’s leadoff presidential caucuses and a state where conservative evangelicals play a significant role in steering the direction of the GOP.
Axios
House passes bills designed to give U.S. science competitive edge over China
The House passed two bills on Monday that would bolster scientific research in an effort to give the U.S. a competitive edge over China.Why it matters: There have been concerns among lawmakers that the U.S. is being left behind in science and technology innovation as the Chinese Communist Party gains ground — something President Biden noted in his statement welcoming the House legislation Monday.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The passage of the bills c
Reuters
Undeclared conflict? America’s battles with Iran-backed militia escalate, again
U.S. President Joe Biden’s latest strikes against Iran-backed militia in Syria and Iraq were not the first nor likely the last of his young presidency. For some of Biden’s fellow Democrats, the crucial question is: does the pattern of attacks and counter-attacks amount to an undeclared conflict? If it does, they say, there is a risk that the United States could stumble into a direct war with Iran without the involvement of Congress, an issue that is becoming more politically fraught after two decades of “forever wars.”
Associated Press Videos
Calif. bans state travel to Fla., 4 other states
California added five more states, including Florida, to the list of places where state-funded travel is banned because of laws that discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community. (June 28)
The Guardian
Miami condo collapse: death toll rises to 11 as rescue teams continue search
More than 150 unaccounted for as officials urge people to hopeWhite House says Biden wants federal inquiry into collapse The building in Surfside. The search for survivors includes more than 300 emergency personnel, international experts and equipment including underground sonar systems. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters The death toll from a building collapse in the Miami suburb of Surfside rose to 11 on Monday, as rescue operations continued into a fifth day. Officials urged people to maintain h
Good Morning America
Supreme Court defies critics with wave of unanimous decisions
The opening term of the most conservative Supreme Court in a generation was supposed to bring an eruption of pent-up ideological rage. The rushed confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett in October, which solidified the court’s 6-3 majority of Republican-appointees, raised hopes on the right and fears on left of an imminent blow to Obamacare, rollback of abortion rights and downgrade of LGBTQ equality in the name of religious freedom. “Many people expected that it would be a bunch of six to three decisions with Justice Barrett replacing the late Justice (Ruth Bader) Ginsburg,” said Jeffrey Rosen, constitutional law professor and president of the National Constitution Center.