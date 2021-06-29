5-states-added-to-california’s-list-of-places-where-state-funded-travel-is-banned-due-to-their-anti-lgbtq-laws

Reuters

Undeclared conflict? America’s battles with Iran-backed militia escalate, again

U.S. President Joe Biden’s latest strikes against Iran-backed militia in Syria and Iraq were not the first nor likely the last of his young presidency. For some of Biden’s fellow Democrats, the crucial question is: does the pattern of attacks and counter-attacks amount to an undeclared conflict? If it does, they say, there is a risk that the United States could stumble into a direct war with Iran without the involvement of Congress, an issue that is becoming more politically fraught after two decades of “forever wars.”