5-statement-pitchers-to-make-a-splash

-
The Telegraph
Russian hackers REvil demand $70m ransom after Kaseya cyberattack
Spy chiefs are searching for British victims of a Russian hacking spree as cybercriminals demand a $70m (£50m) ransom to unlock the computer systems of up to a million companies. The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), a division of intelligence agency GCHQ, is investigating whether British businesses have been caught up in the Kaseya ransomware attack that has spread globally. The Russian hacking group REvil, a gang of cybercriminals who extort payments from victims in return for unlocking t
-
Associated Press
Rioters accused of erasing content from social media, phones
They flaunted their participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol on social media and then, apparently realizing they were in legal trouble, rushed to delete evidence of it, authorities say. An Associated Press review of court records has found that at least 49 defendants are accused of trying to erase incriminating photos, videos and texts from phones or social media accounts documenting their conduct as a pro-Donald Trump mob stormed Congress and briefly interrupted the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory. Experts say the efforts to scrub the social media accounts reveal a desperate willingness to manipulate evidence once these people realized they were in hot water.
-
The Conversation
Every dog has its day, but it’s not the Fourth of July
Dogs often react with great fear to July 4th celebrations. Border collies such as this dog are especially sensitive to loud noises. Leigh Prather/Shutterstock.comThe Fourth of July can be a miserable day for dogs. The fireworks make scaredy-cats out of many canines. That’s because dogs, like humans, are hardwired to be afraid of sudden, loud noises. It is what keeps them safe. Some dogs, though, take that fear to the extreme with panting, howling, pacing, whining, hiding, trembling and even self
-
Washington Examiner
Biden Report Card: Slumping poll numbers, nixes Mount Rushmore fireworks
This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden pushing to the end of a mediocre week, his polling down due to concerns about inflation, and head-scratching all around for his false bragging on his baseball record and his demand that he only give happy talk when pressed by the media.
-
-
Reuters
Pope doing well after intestinal surgery, Vatican says
Pope Francis is doing well following intestinal surgery, the Vatican said on Sunday after the 84-year-old pontiff was hospitalised for the first time since his election in 2013. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the pontiff “responded well” to the surgery, which was done under general aesthesia and which the Vatican had said earlier had been scheduled and not prompted by an emergency. He gave no further details about the surgery or how long it lasted and did not say how long the pope would remain in Rome’s Gemelli hospital.
-
The Telegraph
Donald Trump appears to admit thrust of fraud charges at campaign rally
Donald Trump appeared to admit the central thrust of the criminal case against the Trump Organisation on Saturday, asking how “anybody could know” businesses have to pay tax on the benefits they offer employees, such as company cars or school fees. The former president’s property empire has been accused of evading taxes on $1.7 million dollars’ worth of benefits handed to its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, which included private schools fees for his grandchildren. Mr Trump was unrep
-
The Daily Beast
Prince William Got Footage Cut From TV Documentary About Harry and Meghan
Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty ImagesAnother sign that the British royal family are prepared to explicitly fight back against what it sees as unfounded allegations against them by Prince Harry and Meghan’s supporters has emerged in the dramatic last-minute edit of a British television documentary Sunday night, reportedly at the behest of the royals.British terrestrial network ITV dramatically cut footage of journalist Omid Scobie claiming that Prince William’s staff at Kensington Palace planted a medi
-
-
The Telegraph
Harry & William: What Went Wrong? laid the blame firmly with the brothers themselves
The opening moments of Harry & William: What Went Wrong? (ITV) carried the promise of a Philomena Cunk-style mockumentary. “If this had taken place in the 15th century,” intoned the royal editor of Vanity Fair, with an entirely straight face, “one of these brothers would have been dead by now.” Perhaps we could bring this logic to all royal documentaries. Would James Hewitt have lasted long in the court of Henry VIII? Don’t think so! Would Fergie’s spending habits have gone down well in Revoluti
-
SheKnows
Gisele Bünchen’s Daughter Looks JUST Like Her in This Throwback Pic
Talk about a total mini-me. Gisele Bündchen’s not-so-little daughter, Vivian Lake Brady, seems to be growing up so fast and she’s basically turning into an identical twin of her beautiful mom. It feels like just yesterday that Bündchen and Tom Brady tied the knot and announced the birth of their youngest child . . . […]