5 sexy date night dresses & outfit ideas you’re totally going to heart

Last modified on

Sep 28, 2022 18:06 BST

Hollie Brotherton

Looking for a sexy date night dress, or a cool outfit inspiration for a hot date? Shop date night and Valentine’s Day dresses and outfits from M&S, Zara, ASOS & more. plus the heart-print accessories you need in your life.

Looking for a date night outfit but don’t know where to start? We’ve all been there. Whether it’s your first date or you’re celebrating an anniversary, the night is always so much better when you’re feeling your best. This means something different for everyone and of course also depends on your date night plans. So from blazers to LBDs to statement dresses, we’ve found all of the best options to shop now or just be inspired by.

RELATED: 13 best slinky dresses for your next date night

MORE: The velvet dresses and blazers you’ll want in your wardrobe this winter

Best date night dresses & outfit ideas The dinner & drinks date When in doubt, go for a little black dress every time. We love this sleek LBD from Club L London. With its plunge neck and belted waist it’s so flattering, and the long sleeves make it feel autumn/winter-appropriate. Add tights if it’s really cold, patterned if you want to stand out.

Hot Breeze mini dress, £55, Club L London via Klarna Pay in 3 or Pay in 30 Days

SHOP NOW

Falke Dot 15 denier point d’esprit tights, £21, Net-a-Porter

SHOP NOW The casual drinks date If you feel amazing in your favourite jeans, be that slouchy or skinny, pairing them with a top and blazer is a fail-safe for a first date or more casual meeting. Keep it effortless with a sleek and tactile top like this silk Reformation number, paired with a slightly oversized blazer.

Lucrezia top, £130, Reformation

SHOP NOW

Double-breasted blazer, £59.99, Mango

SHOP NOW MORE: The best straight-leg jeans to shop now

The daytime date Valentine’s Day might be a few months away yet but Nobody’s Child’s new heart print midi dress could not be more appropriate for a daytime date, don’t you think? Wear it with white trainers or toughened up with chunky boots.

Fearne Cotton Evie midi dress, £49, Nobody’s Child

SHOP NOW The really fancy date Going somewhere super fancy like the opera? This breathtaking maxi dress from Needle & Thread features layers upon layers of ruffles in a rich red colourway. Swoon.

Willow red gown, £465, Needle & Thread

SHOP NOW The date night at home Whether you’re having a date night in or maybe you’re going for cocktails in your hotel bar, Nadine Merabi’s feather-trimmed Darcie pyjamas are perfect. Pair them with fluffy slippers or stilettos, the choice is yours.

Darcie red pyjamas, £150, Nadine Merabi

SHOP NOW MORE: 7 stylish autumn outfits that we are head over heels for

HELLO!’s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

–