5-players-man-united-are-targeting-this-summer-after-landing-jadon-sancho’s-deal

Man United have already agreed a deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Dortmund, with the winger’s arrival imminent

However, reports claim Solskjaer is looking to bolster his squad further especially in defence and midfield

Man United are still in the market for more signings despite finally landing the services of long-term target Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Solskjaer is understood to be keen to add reinforcements within his squad in preparation for next season. Photo by Alex Livesey.

Source: Getty Images

United are understood to have agreed a deal in principle with Dortmund over the transfer of the English winger for an initial £73m.

Metro UK reports Sancho is now set to undertake a medical at Old Trafford before he is officially unveiled as a Man United player.

However, it appears the Red Devils are not done yet in their transfer business, with reports suggesting the club are keen to back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with more signings.

Solskjaer is believed to have identified defence among the departments that need strengthening and a formidable centre-back he can partner Harry Maguire with is a top priority.

The Telegraph claims Raphael Varane has been identified for the role, with the Manchester club ready to do everything within their reach to bring him to the Premier League.

Varane has spent almost a decade with Real Madrid, winning a number of titles including the Champions League.

Defensive duo Pau Torres and Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier are the other players on United’s radar.

Torres has previously been linked with a move to Old Trafford after impressing during the Europa League final against Solskjaer’s men.

Competition in Torres pursuit

However, the red side of Manchester must contend with competition from Real Madrid in their pursuit for the Villarreal centre-back, with the La Liga giants keen to have him as a replacement for Sergio Ramos who departed the club recently.

Other players who Man United are keen on include Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga and Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

It is believed United chiefs have already made an approach for Goretzka and made enquiries if the German would be willing to switch to the Premier League.

Despite their push to sign him, Goretzka, who is also wanted by Liverpool is said to be keen to remain in Germany.

Meanwhile, . had earlier reported that Raphael Varane has been linked to Manchester United with the Premier League club ready to battle the signature of the French defender with Paris Saint-Germain, Sky Sports.

The 28-year-old has two years left on his contract with Real Madrid and will be allowed to sign a pre-contract with any club of his choice next January.

United are seeking to make more reinforcements this summer to compete for the English title next season after recently getting Jadon Sancho’s deal over the line.

