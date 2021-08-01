5-people-shot-near-laundromat-in-queens

-
The Guardian
Baked barnacles, scorched cherries: the disastrous impact of heatwaves on plants and animals
More than a billion sea creatures across the Pacific north-west perished in this year’s heatwave. And it’s just a taste of what’s to come A dead Chinook salmon floats in the lower Klamath River in Weitchpec, California. Extreme heatwaves are raising water temperatures to levels unlivable for animal life. Photograph: Nathan Howard/AP When forecasts foreshadowed the Pacific north-west’s devastating heatwave at the end of June, marine biologist Christopher Harley was alarmed and intrigued. Then cam
Associated Press
In Olympic first, men, women swim together in wild medley
One swimmer’s goggles slipped off. The Olympic debut of the 4×100-meter mixed medley relay lived up to its promise of utter chaos and unpredictability. In the end, Britain emerged with a gold medal and a world record of 3 minutes, 37.58 seconds on Saturday.
Miami Herald
More than 1,000 rally for Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua
More than 2,000 people gathered in front of a stage at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami Saturday night to protest the communist governments of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, and to support the ongoing civil unrest in Cuba.
Reuters
Haiti police say former Supreme Court judge suspect in president’s killing
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – Haitian police on Friday outlined fresh accusations against a former Supreme Court judge over her links to the assassination of President Jovenel Moise earlier this month, saying she had met with some Colombian mercenaries accused of killing him. The assassination of Moise has plunged the Western hemisphere’s poorest nation deeper into chaos, and launched an international manhunt for mercenaries and the murder masterminds across the Americas. Haitian police had earlier this week issued an arrest warrant for Wendelle Coq-Thelot, a former Supreme Court judge who was ousted with two other judges earlier in February when Moise alleged a coup was being planned against him.
The Wrap
Ruth Pearl, Mother of Slain Journalist and Activist Daniel Pearl, Dies at 85
Ruth Pearl, the mother of slain Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl who later channeled her mourning into activism and cultural outreach, has died. She was 85. Pearl died at her Los Angeles home on July 20 after suffering from pulmonary difficulties, per the Los Angeles Times. An electrical engineer and computer analyst, Pearl and her husband Judea Pearl were thrust into the international spotlight in 2002 when Al-Qaeda extremists kidnapped their son Daniel while on assignment in Pakistan
Miami Herald
U.S. special counsel lays blame on DEA in bungled Haiti drug-trafficking case
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s office in Haiti mishandled a major investigation into a Colombian ship loaded with hundreds of kilos of cocaine and heroin, including assisting and paying Haitian officials to destroy some of the drug evidence, according to a U.S. special counsel’s report issued Friday.
The Daily Beast
NFL Star’s Ex Brought Knife to Capitol, Got Framed as Antifa
YouTubeA month after organizing a rally that led to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Ali Alexander and his organization Stop The Steal finally got around to blaming eight people for the day’s violence.In a report titled “agitators,” the group uploaded pictures of seven men and one woman it accused of being infiltrators who lured unsuspecting “patriots” into the Capitol. Those supposed outsiders were missing from an FBI database, the report claimed.But, in fact, the woman pictured is not off the FBI’s ra