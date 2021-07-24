-
Variety
The Best Olympics Merch: From Team USA’s Ralph Lauren Blazer to Skims Loungewear
All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics kicked off during Friday morning’s Olympic Ceremony, a historic commencement following the Games’ initial […]
-
Associated Press
Column: Glittering, empty pool epitomizes Olympic misfortune
The aquatics arena near Tokyo Bay is an impressive structure indeed, the shimmering blue water of its two pools surrounded on three sides by towering rows of seats that, in a normal Olympic year, would’ve been packed with some 15,000 boisterous fans. Of course, there is nothing normal about these Summer Games, which means the Tokyo Aquatics Centre is destined to be viewed a symbol of poor planning, gluttonous spending and terribly unfortunate timing. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, these are the made-for-TV Olympics.
-
-
NBC Sports
How to watch the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony: Live stream, TV, start time, channel, date, schedule
The Tokyo Olympics are right around the corner and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the Opening Ceremony including the start time, date, live stream, TV schedule, channel, how to watch and more. LIVE NOW: WATCH THE PRIMETIME OPENING CEREMONY ON NBC AND STREAM HERE When is the Tokyo
-
PopSugar
Olympics Fashion: The Opening Ceremony Uniforms Are Being Compared to ALL of the Things
The Tokyo summer Olympics have kicked off with the Opening Ceremony, and with that comes some fashion commentary from the Twitter world. While Japanese singer-songwriter Misia stunned in a voluminous rainbow gown by designer Tomo Koizumi, Telfar designed Liberia’s looks, and Team USA was outfitted by Ralph Lauren (marking seven consecutive years in the iconic American brand), there are other details not to be missed. The internet didn’t let us down.
-
bioreports
Topless Tongan faces ripped rival at Olympic opener
Tonga’s Pita Taufatofua was feeling the love on Saturday after oiling up to cause an online sensation at a third straight Olympic opening ceremony, but this time he was challenged by an equally ripped rower from Vanuatu.
-
NBC Sports BayArea
Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony in Pictures
Missed the Opening Ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics? See all of the top moments in pictures. MORE PHOTOSNaomi Osaka of Team Japan carries the Olympic torch to the Olympic cauldron during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.Torch carriers exchange the flame of the Olympic torch during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Torchbearers carry the Olympic torch as t
-