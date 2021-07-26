Home SPORTS 5 Mets prospects on Baseball America’s new Top 100 list
5 Mets prospects on Baseball America's new Top 100 list

A week after four Mets prospects were ranked on the new Top 50 list from The Athletic, five Mets prospects have made the new Baseball America Top 100 list.

C Francisco Alvarez (No. 18), 3B/OF Brett Baty (No. 65), RHP Kumar Rocker (No. 66), SS Ronny Mauricio (No. 71), and INF/OF Mark Vientos (No. 97) all made the BA list.

All but Vientos were on the Top 50 list from The Athletic.

In addition to Alvarez, Baty, Rocker, Mauricio, and Vientos, the Mets have two other Top 100-level talents (RHP Matt Allan and OF Pete Crow-Armstrong) who are out for the season.

Crow-Armstrong is expected back in 2022, while Allan — who underwent Tommy John surgery — will miss at least a large chunk of next season.

Of the Mets’ prospects who recently made the new lists, Baty and Vientos — both currently with Double-A Binghamton — are the closest to the majors.

Alvarez and Mauricio are with High-A Brooklyn, while Rocker has not yet inked his deal after being selected No. 10 overall in the 2021 MLB Draft earlier this month.

