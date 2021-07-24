5 good movies on Netflix to watch this weekend: Twilight and more – Netflix Life

MADRID, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Actors Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson attend the “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2” (La Saga Crepusculo: Amanecer Parte 2) photocall at the Villamagna Hotel on November 15, 2012 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Another weekend is here. It’s the last full weekend in July, but there have been some great releases recently. Here are five movies on Netflix to watch.

Next weekend, we’ll be overwhelmed by choices. There is plenty arriving on the Sunday because it’s Aug. 1. This weekend is a chance to take a breather before that big drop.

There are still some great releases from throughout the week. We also have a couple of picks from earlier in the month that you may have missed or that you may not have got through just yet.

So, it’s time to grab your popcorn and other snacks. Tune into these good movies on Netflix throughout the last full weekend in July.

5 must-watch movies on Netflix: July 24-25, 2021

Twilight

We start with movies that we had on our list last weekend, too. The Twilight Saga is back on Netflix, and you may not have made your way through all five movies last weekend. You need to get through the rest of them this weekend. And if you didn’t start the movies last weekend, now is the time to start.

This series of movies needs no introduction anymore. Even if you haven’t read the books, you know all about Bella, Edward, Jacob, and the others. Plus, who doesn’t love Billy Burke as Bella’s dad?

Charlie’s Angels

Next up is one of the July 1 movies on Netflix. It’s all about the 2000 version of Charlie’s Angels. Yes, this is the corny version with Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, and Drew Barrymore.

The women are ready to kick butts and take names. They will keep everyone safe, but will they ever get to meet the mysterious Charlie on the other end of the phone?

Chernobyl 1986

You’ve likely seen Chernobyl on HBO. Netflix doesn’t have that series, but it does have a movie that’s based on the same events.

This is Russia’s answer to the HBO miniseries. It tells the story of firefighter Alexey who retires from his work after being reunited with his lost love. When disaster strikes at Chernobyl, he’s suddenly pulled back into the most dangerous situation he’ll ever face.

The Last Letter from Your Lover

Shailene Woodley and Callum Turner star as two people who begin a forbidden love affair in the 1960s. When a journalist (Felicity Jones) finds a love letter between the two of them in the present day, she heads off on a journey to unravel the mystery of who they were.

When she figures out who the people are, she then needs to find out what happened to their story. Is there hope of a happy ending for these two forbidden lovers?

Blood Red Sky

If you’re more into horror, you’ll want to check out the last of the movies on Netflix. Blood Red Sky is about a mother and her son on an overnight flight from Germany to the United States. It’s taken over by terrorists, and this mother will do anything it takes to protect her son.

That “anything” is on the supernatural side. The terrorists will think again before they hijack a plane again. That is if they manage to make it out of this alive.

Which movies on Netflix are you watching this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.