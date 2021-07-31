5 good movies on Netflix to watch this weekend: July 31-Aug. 1 – Netflix Life

As we get into a new month, there are some excellent movies on Netflix to watch. Here’s a selection to check out throughout the whole weekend.

The start of August doesn’t arrive until Sunday. That means we need to look at recent releases for something to check out on Saturday.

Most of you are likely to be watching Outer Banks this weekend. The second season has dropped, and it’s all that’s on the list, right? Well, when you’ve finished, there are some other great releases.

When you only have time for movies on Netflix, you’ll want to check out the five top picks for this weekend. Two are great for Saturday, July 31 and the other three arrive on Sunday, Aug. 1.

5 must-watch movies on Netflix for the weekend

The Last Letter from Your Lover

We’ll start with a beautiful romantic movie. The Last Letter from Your Lover was admittedly on the list for last weekend, but it’s certainly worth watching again this weekend. It tells the story of a present-day journalist who finds a letter to someone’s lover. She is immersed into the story from the 1960s, a story that we get to see play out on the screen.

Is there hope for the two lovers from the ’60s? You’ll need to watch the movie to find out.

Resort to Love

Need a rom-com? Resort to Love is a must-watch. This is one of those movies on Netflix that won’t offer too many surprises, but it’s the perfect option to watch with the girlfriends.

It follows a woman who breaks up with her fiance and takes a singing job on an island. Well, it turns out that her ex-fiance is now there with his new fiancee and they’re getting married there. Can she keep it together to do her job? Maybe her ex-fiance’s brother will be able to help.

The Losers

Moving onto the movies on Netflix for Sunday, we start with a comedy action movie. Idris Elba, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Zoe Saldana team up for this movie. A woman puts a team of CIA agents together with one promise in mind: revenge.

Did I mention it had Idris Elba? He’s the reason you’re want to watch it…you know I’m right.

Five Feet Apart

Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson star in this romantic movie that is perfect for your Sunday night. Richardson plays Stella, a 17-year-old cystic fibrosis patient who spends the majority of her time in hospital and a strict set of routines.

When she meets Will, a patient with the same condition, the flirtations start. However, they have to remain physically distant to keep them both healthy and safe. Will temptation make them risk it all?

Beethoven

Finally, it’s time for a movie for the whole family. In fact, you’re getting two great movies on Netflix with this one. Beethoven and Beethoven’s Second are on Netflix on Aug. 1.

In the first movie, Beethoven is a beloved St. Bernard. His adopted family all love and care for him. When the family vet wants to use him for deadly experiments, they have to do everything they can to keep him safe.

Which movies on Netflix are you watching this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.