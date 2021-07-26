Home WORLD NEWS 5 dead, including a sheriff’s deputy, in the wake of California standoff
5 dead, including a sheriff’s deputy, in the wake of California standoff

Five people were killed, including a sheriff’s deputy, in the wake of a domestic violence call and standoff that turned deadly in rural Southern California, authorities said on Monday.

An armed man who was the target a restraining order showed up at a home in Wasco, outside of Bakersfield and about 140 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, on Sunday afternoon, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood told reporters.

After a 911 call was made and shots heard, Deputies Phillip Campas, 35, and Dizander Guerrero approached and were shot, Youngblood said. Campas later died at the hospital.

Hours later, the 41-year-old barricaded suspect, armed with an AK-47 rifle and a handgun, got on to the home’s roof where he was killed by deputies, according to Youngblood.

Inside the house, deputies found three dead — a woman, 42, and two males, 24 and 17. The two male victims are sons of the shooter and the woman was their mother, the sheriff said.

Campas was a five-year veteran of department and was a Marine veteran who served in Afghanistan.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.

