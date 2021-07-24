Sexy Beasts season 1 Photo Courtesy: Netflix

July is flying by, and Netflix still has some great releases to come before this month is over. Luckily, we have a list of the best shows on Netflix this weekend just for you!

Next week, Netflix will have new episodes of The Walking Dead, Wynonna Earp, Mighty Express, The Flash, Outer Banks and Glow up available to stream.

Virgin River, Never Have I Ever and Atypical, which all recently released new episodes, continue a strong presence on the Netflix Top 10 list. Manifest is still holding strong and as it waits for someone to sign on to continue the series. And Heist, Sex/Life and The Cook of Castamar round out the rest of the list.

Now, let’s look at some of the best shows on Netflix for this weekend.

Sexy Beasts

This has to be the strangest Netflix new release in a while, but viewers are here for it. Sexy Beasts is pioneering the way to finding love based on personality instead of looks. This series puts the three contestants and the potential date in masks to conceal their identities. But, not just a Halloween mask, these are elaborate FX masks you’d see on TV or in the movies.

The contestants are masked as animals, aliens, the tin man, a troll, a dinosaur, and so on. These masks are amazingly done, and it is so strange to watch the interaction between the participants.

Comedian Rob Delaney serves as the narrator for this series and does so with dramatic flair. Each episode features a person seeking to find a connection with one of the three contestants. Keep in mind; they are all masked during the episode. As each contestant is voted off, their mask is removed for everyone to see.

It is a wild concept, but people seem to enjoy it.

