5 Abuja Rotary Clubs partner to provide eye screening, glasses

Rotarian Bruno Kelechi Iwu, President, Rotary Club of Abuja Utako

ABUJA – Five Rotary Clubs in Abuja will on Monday, September 5 conduct free eye screening and provide glasses to residents of Daki Biyu community, Utako in the Federal Capital Territory.

According to a statement issued at the weekend, Rotarian Bruno Kelechi Iwu, President of the Rotary Club of Abuja Utako, the lead partner in the outreach project, the exercise is to commemorate the United Nations International Day of Charity.

The other partner Clubs involved in the eye care outreach are Rotary Club of Abuja CBD, Rotary Club of Abuja Sapphire, Rotary of Abuja Crystals and Rotary Club of Abuja Jabi.

The District Governor of Rotary International District 9125, Dr. Goddy Nnadi will flag off the programme at 9am at the palace of His Royal Highness Ishaku Lamishi, Community Head, Daki Biyu Village, Utako, FCT.

