4th stimulus check update: July latest news and important dates – MARCA.com

Following the success of the first three stimulus checks that were sent out to Americans, to help provide support in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been repeated calls for a fourth stimulus check to be launched and sent out to low-income and medium-income households. There has been a petition with over two million signatures and various politicians have also urged president Joe Biden to consider working with the IRS for a fourth stimulus check.

However, Biden has left the future of ‘Stimulus Check 4’ in the hands of Congress. He has repeatedly said that he is open to ideas and that he will listen to whatever Congress comes up with, but it seems the president won’t take the lead on this fourth round of stimulus checks.

Hope that there will be a fourth stimulus check in August

As we approach the final days of July, it already seems clear that there won’t be a fourth stimulus check written into law this month. By the time any proposal is approved, the month would already be over.

As such, the hope is that Americans will get a fourth stimulus check in August. An August stimulus check isn’t currently in the pipeline either, it should be pointed out, but this is what low-income and medium-income families are hoping for across the country.

Who will get a $600 stimulus check?

Some Americans have already qualified for a fourth stimulus check – those in California. There, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a 100 billion dollar plan that included 600 dollar stimulus checks for state residents. About two-thirds of Californians were expected to qualify for that.

Now, with growing calls for a nationwide fourth stimulus check, that 600 dollar figure has been mentioned as a possible amount for the next round of federal stimulus payments. But, the politicians need to agree to the idea of a fourth stimulus check first.

Will there be a fourth stimulus check?

At this moment in time, Congress has not started working on legislation for a fourth stimulus check. Even if there have been rumours of an imminent announcement, this isn’t actually the case.

The fact that the USA’s unemployment numbers have remained low means that most politicians don’t believe this is the right time for another stimulus package.

The stimulus check 2021 petition

However not everyone agrees with the idea that everything is fine and that there is no need for a fourth stimulus check. A petition on Change.org has been launched titled ‘$2000/month to every American’ and it already has more than 2.6 million signatures. It if reaches 3 million, and it looks like it will, then it will become one of the best supported petitions on the website.

“I’m calling on Congress to support families with a $2,000 payment for adults and a $1,000 payment for kids immediately, and continuing regular checks for the duration of the crisis,” the petition explained. “Otherwise, laid-off workers, furloughed workers, the self-employed, and workers dealing with reduced hours will struggle to pay their rent or put food on the table. We need immediate checks and recurring payments so that we can keep our heads above water. Congress needs to make sure that we won’t be left financially ruined for doing our part to keep the country healthy.”

The petition argues that a fourth round of stimulus checks is necessary because the unemployment numbers aren’t what they seem, with many people underemployed, if not unemployed.

If it happens, what is the 4th stimulus check release date?

It should be reiterated that there are currently no plans for a fourth stimulus check. But, if things were to take a turn and if Congress were to propose another round of stimulus spending, this would undoubtedly become a priority for all branches of government and it could be passed in a couple of weeks.

Then, the IRS would work to send out the actual money, which would vary depending on the method of payment. That’s because paper checks would take longer to reach recipients than electronic payments.

Will I get a stimulus check for my child?

If a fourth stimulus check comes to be, families with children will hope that the structure is similar to what it was for the third check, given all dependents qualified for the third stimulus check. That was regardless of age and different from the first and second stimulus checks, when only child dependents under the age of 17 qualified for the payment.

Considering that the third stimulus check was already during Biden‘s time as president, similar eligibility rules should be expected.