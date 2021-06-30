4th of July TV Deals: Save Hundreds on OLED TVs and More from LG, Sony, Samsung – PCMag.com

Featured Deals

Get the 55-inch Sony A8H Series Bravia OLED 4K TV for $1,298. This is only $100 more than the limited-time price we saw during Prime Day, so if you missed out then, you can still get a similar deal now. With its OLED display, you get near-perfect color accuracy with per-pixel lighting, which allows for intense contrast with pure black and natural colors. X-Motion Clarity provides a 120Hz refresh rate that reduces blur during fast action scenes or gameplay.





LG OLED55C1PUB Alexa Built-in C1 Series 55″ 4K Smart OLED TV (2021)

LG’s 55-inch C1 Series OLED 4K TV currently has a $300 discount. This matches the price we saw during Prime Day just last week and is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on the 55-inch model. Along with the OLED benefits of per-pixel lighting, this OLED TV is compatible with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium technologies to eliminate image tearing.



LG C1 Series 55-Inch 4K Smart OLED TV

for

$1,496.99



(List Price $1,799.99)



Save $100 on the 43-inch Samsung The Frame LS03A 4K TV. Though not priced as well as what we saw during Prime Day, this 43-inch Samsung TV remains one of the more affordable options of this style. Designed to look like a picture frame and with its included No Gap wall mount, it’ll look like a piece of art on your wall, especially if you turn on Art Mode to display your favorite art pieces. For picture quality, this QLED TV can produce 100% Color Volume in the DCI-P3 color space.



43-Inch Samsung The Frame 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV

for

$897.99



(List Price $999.99)



