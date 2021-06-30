Home Technology 4th of July TV Deals: Save Hundreds on OLED TVs and More from LG, Sony, Samsung – PCMag.com
PCMag editors select and review products independently. If you buy through affiliate links, we may earn commissions, which help support our testing. Learn more.

Save hundreds on OLED TVs and other high-end 4K TVs from LG, Sony, and Samsung.

Sony A8H 55-inch TV: BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model

Get the 55-inch Sony A8H Series Bravia OLED 4K TV for $1,298. This is only $100 more than the limited-time price we saw during Prime Day, so if you missed out then, you can still get a similar deal now. With its OLED display, you get near-perfect color accuracy with per-pixel lighting, which allows for intense contrast with pure black and natural colors. X-Motion Clarity provides a 120Hz refresh rate that reduces blur during fast action scenes or gameplay.

LG OLED55C1PUB Alexa Built-in C1 Series 55

LG OLED55C1PUB Alexa Built-in C1 Series 55″ 4K Smart OLED TV (2021)

LG’s 55-inch C1 Series OLED 4K TV currently has a $300 discount. This matches the price we saw during Prime Day just last week and is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on the 55-inch model. Along with the OLED benefits of per-pixel lighting, this OLED TV is compatible with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium technologies to eliminate image tearing.

SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class Frame Series - 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (QN43LS03AAFXZA, 2021 Model)

Save $100 on the 43-inch Samsung The Frame LS03A 4K TV. Though not priced as well as what we saw during Prime Day, this 43-inch Samsung TV remains one of the more affordable options of this style. Designed to look like a picture frame and with its included No Gap wall mount, it’ll look like a piece of art on your wall, especially if you turn on Art Mode to display your favorite art pieces. For picture quality, this QLED TV can produce 100% Color Volume in the DCI-P3 color space.

The Best July 4th TV Deals

