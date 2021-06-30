4th of July TV Deals: Save Hundreds on OLED TVs and More from LG, Sony, Samsung – PCMag.com

PCMag editors select and review products independently. If you buy through affiliate links, we may earn commissions, which help support our testing. Learn more.
Save hundreds on OLED TVs and other high-end 4K TVs from LG, Sony, and Samsung.
Featured Deals
Get the 55-inch Sony A8H Series Bravia OLED 4K TV for $1,298. This is only $100 more than the limited-time price we saw during Prime Day, so if you missed out then, you can still get a similar deal now. With its OLED display, you get near-perfect color accuracy with per-pixel lighting, which allows for intense contrast with pure black and natural colors. X-Motion Clarity provides a 120Hz refresh rate that reduces blur during fast action scenes or gameplay.
55-Inch Sony Bravia A8H 4K OLED TV (2020)
for
$1,298.00
(List Price $1,899.99)
LG OLED55C1PUB Alexa Built-in C1 Series 55″ 4K Smart OLED TV (2021)
LG’s 55-inch C1 Series OLED 4K TV currently has a $300 discount. This matches the price we saw during Prime Day just last week and is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on the 55-inch model. Along with the OLED benefits of per-pixel lighting, this OLED TV is compatible with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium technologies to eliminate image tearing.
LG C1 Series 55-Inch 4K Smart OLED TV
for
$1,496.99
(List Price $1,799.99)
Save $100 on the 43-inch Samsung The Frame LS03A 4K TV. Though not priced as well as what we saw during Prime Day, this 43-inch Samsung TV remains one of the more affordable options of this style. Designed to look like a picture frame and with its included No Gap wall mount, it’ll look like a piece of art on your wall, especially if you turn on Art Mode to display your favorite art pieces. For picture quality, this QLED TV can produce 100% Color Volume in the DCI-P3 color space.
43-Inch Samsung The Frame 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV
for
$897.99
(List Price $999.99)
The Best July 4th TV Deals
LG CX-Series 48-Inch 4K OLED Smart TV
for
$1,249.99
(List Price $1,499.99)
55-Inch LG OLED55GXPUA GX-Series 4K OLED Smart TV
for
$1,496.99
(List Price $1,796.99)
65-Inch LG 65NANO85UNA 4K HDR NanoCell Smart TV
for
$996.99
(List Price $1,199.99)
75-Inch Sony X80J 4K HDR Smart TV
for
$1,348.00
(List Price $1,499.99)
75-Inch Sony X950H Series 4K HDR LED Smart TV
for
$1,998.00
(List Price $2,599.99)
75-Inch Sony Bravia XR X90J Series 4K HDR Smart TV
for
$2,098.00
(List Price $2,599.99)
77-Inch Sony A80J Series 4K HDR LED Smart TV
for
$3,498.00
(List Price $3,999.99)
82-Inch Samsung TU7000 4K Smart Tizen TV
for
$1,399.99
(List Price $1,699.99)
85-Inch Samsung Q70A Series 4K Quantum HDR QLED Smart TV + $500 Amazon Credit
for
$2,797.99
with code N3QIEHRHM4RR
(List Price $3,299.99)
