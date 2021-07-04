Home Technology 4th of July iPad Sale: $699 iPad Pro is back, M1 iPad Pro markdowns, $299 iPad 8th Gen – AppleInsider
4th of July iPad Sale: $699 iPad Pro is back, M1 iPad Pro markdowns, $299 iPad 8th Gen – AppleInsider

The 4th of July weekend is home to an abundance of iPad deals, with the $699 11-inch iPad Pro (2020) making a comeback and the M1 iPad Pro discounted as well. The iPad 8th Generation is also on sale for $299, with units in stock.

Kicking off the 4th of July deals, B&H has issued a $100 price cut on the 2020 11-inch iPad Pro, dropping the price to $699. According to B&H, limited supply is available at the reduced price on the 128GB model in Space Gray with Wi-Fi functionality.

Deal hunters looking for the cheapest M1 iPad Pro deal can also save $50 on the 2021 11-inch iPad Pro (128GB, Wi-Fi) in Silver at Amazon. Units are expected to ship soon at the discounted $749 price, but it’s best to secure your spot in line now for the earliest ship date.

These deals and more can be found in the AppleInsider iPad Price Guide.

Additional Apple deals

Apple hardware with AppleInsider Price Guide Text

AppleInsider and Apple Authorized Resellers are also running additional exclusive 4th of July deals on additional devices that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus savings on software, peripherals and more. Here are just a few of the specials running this weekend:

