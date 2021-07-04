4nm Snapdragon 895 series production to be split between Samsung and TSMC – gizmochina

Qualcomm is already working on its next-generation Snapdragon 800 series processor. It has been reported that the new chipset will be called the Snapdragon 895. Details of its production have now surfaced.

Reliable Chinese leaker, Ice Universe, has revealed that the Snapdragon 895 will be a 4nm chipset and it will be manufactured by Samsung. There will also be a Snapdragon 895 Plus/Snapdragon 895+ which should launch in the second half of 2022 and will be manufactured by TSMC.

It is interesting to see that Qualcomm is moving to a smaller node size just a year after making the move from 7nm to 5nm. However, that isn’t to say it will no longer make 5nm chips. We should still see new Snapdragon 800 and Snapdragon 700 series 5nm chips.

It has been reported that the Snapdragon 895 has the part number “SM8450”. It will have a Kryo 760 CPU, an Adreno 730 GPU, Spectra 680 ISP, and an integrated Snapdragon X65 5G modem.

It should be announced in December but we don’t know if we will see it on a phone this year or next year.

