49ers-claim-nsimba-webster-off-waivers-from-rams

The 49ers claimed receiver/return specialist Nsimba Webster off waivers from the Rams on Wednesday, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports.

Webster, 25, will compete with Richie James, Brandon Aiyuk and Travis Benjamin, among others, for a return job.

In 21 games over two seasons with the Rams, Webster averaged 6.3 yards on 32 punt returns and 22.4 yards on 18 kickoff returns. His longest punt return was 34 yards, and his longest kickoff return 30 yards.

The Rams signed Webster as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Washington in 2019.

He has only eight career snaps on offense and has no offensive statistics.

