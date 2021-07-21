Home NEWS 45-year-old father of four remanded for allegedly raping neighbour’s 9-year-old daughter
45-year-old father of four remanded for allegedly raping neighbour’s 9-year-old daughter

A 45-year-old man has been remanded in the Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl.

The suspect, a farmer, who was identified as Sunday Igwe, was arraigned before an Akure Magistrate’s Court for forcefully having the canal knowledge of the minor.

It was gathered that Sunday, a father of four committed the crime on July 3, 2021 at Igunshin Camp in Ala axis of Akure Magisterial District with the offence said to be contrary to and punishable under section 218 of the criminal code cap 37 Laws of Ondo State 2006.

The prosecuting inspector, Augustine Omhenimhen, pleaded with the court to remand the defendant at the Nigerian Correctional Centre pending the advice from the office of the Director of Public Protection, DPP.

The trial Magistrate, O. R Yakubu, however, said the offence committed is a capital one and that she lacked the power to entertain it.

Yakubu ordered the police to duplicate the case file and send it to the DPP for legal advice and adjourned the case till November 1,2020 for mention.

