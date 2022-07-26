4,484-deaths-reported-in-police-custody,-233-killed-in-encounters-in-last-2-years:-government-tells-lok-sabha

NEW DELHI: A total of 4,484 deaths were reported in police custody while 233 people were killed in encounters in the last two years, the government told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh are the top three states where maximum number of custodial deaths were registered, while Maoist-affected Chhattisgarh and terrorist-hit J&K remained ahead in encounters.

Replying to an unstarred question by Indian Union Muslim League member of Lok Sabha, MP Abdussamad Samadani, the ministry of home affairs issued a year-wise and state-wise details on the number of cases registered about custodial and encounter deaths from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2022, as per

NHRC

data.

It said 1,940 cases were registered in connection with custodial deaths in 2020-21, while 2,544 such cases were lodged in 2021-22. In 2020-21, UP topped the states with 451 people dying in police custody, followed by 185 in West Bengal and 163 in MP. In 2021-22, UP was again at the top of the chart with 501 custodial deaths, followed by Bengal at 257 and MP at 201.

As far as death in police encounters is concerned, 82 cases were registered in 2020-21, while 151 were lodged in 2021-22. Maximum police encounters were reported from Maoist-affected Chhattisgarh (24) in 2020-21, while it was terrorism-affected Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (45) in 2021-22.

On the issue of human rights, the ministry replied that “police” and “public order” are state subjects as per the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India. “It is primarily the responsibility of the state government concerned to ensure protection of the human rights of citizens,” it said.

The ministry added when complaints of alleged human rights violations are received by the NHRC, action is taken by the commission as per the provisions laid down under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

“Workshops/seminars are also organised by the NHRC from time to time to sensitise public servants for better understanding of human rights and, in particular, the protection of the rights of persons in custody,” the reply stated.

