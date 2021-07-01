4-year-old-girl-thrills-the-internet-as-she-does-amazing-acrobatic-moves-using-dad’s-hands,-video-goes-viral

A little girl and her dad have become internet sensations after videos of their amazing acrobatic displays went viral

In various scenes in the video, the little girl showed great trust and confidence in her dad as she lands confidently on his raised palm after being thrown up

Jaden’s electrifying display and skill has earned her admiration of social media users, others hailed her dad for their perfect relationship

A little girl and her dad got many gushing with their impressive acrobatic display.

In a video shared on Instagram by @africanheroesmagazine, 4-year-old Jaden made nice body moves on her dad’s palm after being lifted up and thrown in the air.

The little girl did acrobatic moves on her dad’s palm

Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by@africanheroesmagazine

Source: Instagram

The little girl showed great trust in her dad as she did some of the moves without looking at her landing on his palm.

Social media users gush about the perfect relationship between father and daughter

Many people hailed the beautiful relationship between Jaden and her dad that has seen her perform those moves on her dad’s palm.

@ghislaine_bwame said:

“One thing is certain: this little girl has more tablets than me! With her, it’s impossible to tell me that they are hidden under the fat of my big container! I and get to the gym ha ha ha.”

@lesayboy_officiel remarked:

”That crazy relationship is the result of a parent who takes the time to build it. he gave her love and self esteem, it’s just beautiful.”

@imaaberean wrote:

“She looked frightened at the end.”

Little girl pecks dad after he painted her nails

Meanwhile, . previously reported the cute moment little girl pecked dad after he painted her nails have gone viral.

In the video shared on Instagram by @kingtundeednut, the little girl – like a customer in a pedicure salon – sat relaxed as her dad painted her nails.

Like a satisfied customer, she examined her nails and flaunted them.

The ladies thought the little girl was adorable and remarked that her display is a norm among women, others took a funny swipe at the girl’s reaction to getting her nails painted.

