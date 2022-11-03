4 striker Arsenal should sign to compete with Gabriel Jesus

Jesus was never a truly prolific goalscorer during his time in Manchester, generally playing second fiddle to Sergio Aguero.

And even when Aguero left for FC Barcelona, the South American still didn’t see regular minutes up top, with Pep Guardiola opting to use a false-nine for the 2021/22 season.

However, when he joined Arsenal, Jesus scored three and assisted two in his first five league outings, suggesting he may have been ready to step up and be a top team’s main goalscorer.

But in recent weeks, the goals have dried up and Jesus is now seven appearances without a goal.

He has also missed the most big chances (10) of any player in the English top-flight this season.

Arsenal’s back-up striker, Eddie Nketiah, is yet to score in the league from 12 appearances.

So, it is fair to say that if Arsenal want to continue their title charge, a new striker to compete with Jesus is needed.

And now, 101GreatGoals have picked out four options the Gunners could look at.

Jonathan David (Lille – £40.5m market value)Jonathan David signed for Lille in 2020 and has since gone on to impress in France.

Despite only being 22, he has scored 41 and assisted eight for the French outfit.

David is having a particularly fruitful 2022/23 season, netting nine and assisting three in 13 outings to date.

The Canadian’s nine goals makes him the 9th top scorer in Europe’s top five leagues this season.

David also has a shot-on-target percentage of 54.55 and a goal conversion rate of 20.445 percent, compared to Jesus’ SOTP of 51.35 and GCR of 13.514 per cent.

Marcus Thuram (Borussia Monchengladbach – £18m market value)Thuram spent much of his early playing career as a left-winger.

However, in recent seasons he has been used largely as a striker. In 2022/23, the Frenchman has scored eight and assisted two in 12 Bundesliga matches.

Thuram has also netted three and assisted one in two DFB-Pokal matches.

Like David, Thuram is proving himself a more clinical finisher than Jesus this term. The 25-year-old has a shot-on-target percentage of 55.81 and a goal conversation rate of 18.605.

Another major plus of targeting Thuram is that he is out of contract in 2023, so Arsenal could potentially get him on a reduced fee this winter.

Marko Arnautovic (Bologna – £8.1m market value)With Marko Arnautovic 33 years of age, he does not seem like the type of player Arsenal would look to sign.

However, the Austrian could be a very useful short-term option for the second half of 2022/23, giving Arsenal more time to find a young, prolific goalscorer in the summer when clubs are more open to letting players leave.

Arnautovic has scored seven goals in just 10 Serie A games for Bologna this season and boasts a goal conversion rate of 43.75 per cent, which is the highest of any striker in Europe’s top five leagues who have played 10 or more games.

He is not the most glamorous signing, but he is proving to be a prolific goalscorer in 2022/23, and that is exactly the type of player Arsenal need if they are to compete for the Premier League title.

Goncalo Ramos (Benfica – £18m market value)The final player Arsenal could sign is Goncalo Ramos of Benfica. Given his lack of experience in Europe’s top five leagues, it is something of a risk to sign him, but Ramos is having a superb campaign so far.

The 21-year-old is the top scorer in the Portuguese league this season with seven goals and one assist from 10 outings.

Ramos is averaging 0.85 goals per game, 105 minutes per goal and has a goal conversation rate of 24 per cent – the second highest on this list and much better than Jesus.

