4-storey Indian pavilion at Dubai’s Expo 2020 to be ready a month before event – Times of India

NEW DELHI: The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will be complete in August, more than a month before the showcase world event starts. The UAE has announced it will start selling tickets for the Expo from July 18 and it will be on for 182 days starting from October 1 and concluding on March 31, 2022.

The Expo was supposed to go live last October, but it was delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

The India Pavilion will be a four-storey structure and the façade will be made up of 600 individual blocks that are capable of kinetic movements symbolising ‘India on the Move’, the architecture firm CP Kukreja Associates (CPKA) said. The Expo is a global stage for architects from around the world to represent different countries and showcase their design abilities.

“The Pavilion is conceptualised to celebrate and commemorate India’s 75 years of Independence. An amalgamation of technology and storytelling, the façade acts as an arena to host the country’s achievements,” said Dikshu Kukreja, managing principal CPKA.

Deploying narrations, 75 different stories will familiarise visitors with the history, geography and literature of India. In the evening, the façade will turn into a vibrant show with sound, light and projections, almost as if hosting a festival.

The architecture firm said the pavilion employs the use of the latest cutting-edge innovative technologies, making the journey through the landscape of the country inclusive and interactive for the visitors.

The visitors will get to witness both physical exhibits as well as immersive digital content which would showcase various sectors in the thriving Indian economy. Programmes such as the space mission, Make in India, Digital India, Skill India and Start-Up India campaigns would be featured as the key highlights to display the country’s capabilities on an international level, the firm said.

