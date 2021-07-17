4 powerful women leading some of Nigeria’s biggest banks – Pulse Nigeria

Here are the four women who have risen to the very top of Nigeria’s rarefied banking world, smarts and beauty all rolled in one…

1. Yemisi Edun



Edun was appointed Managing Director of First City Monument Bank Limited (FCMB) on July 13, 2021.

Edun was the Executive Director/Chief Financial Officer of FCMB before her new role. She previously served as the acting Managing Director at the bank.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from the University of Ife, Ile-Ife and a Master’s degree in International Accounting and Finance from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom.

She is also a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and a Certified Financial Analyst, CFA®️ Charter holder.

She is the first female MD of FCMB.

2. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe



Onyeali-Ikpe was appointed Managing Director of Fidelity Bank in July of 2020 and kicked off her tenure in January of 2021.

Onyeali-Ikpe was appointed to the bank’s board in 2015 as an Executive Director.

She possesses 30 years of experience working in various banks including Standard Chartered Bank, Zenith Bank and Citizens International Bank/Enterprise Bank, where she held management positions in legal, treasury, investment banking, retail/commercial banking and corporate banking.

She holds a Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and a Master of Law (LLM) degree from Kings’ College, London.

She is the first female MD of Fidelity Bank.

3. Aisha Ahmad



Ahmad was confirmed as a Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 2018.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Abuja, an MBA (Finance) from the University of Lagos and an M.Sc. Finance and Management from the Cranfield School of Management (UK).

Ahmad was the Executive Director, Retail Banking at Diamond Bank.

She joined Diamond Bank in June 2014 as a Deputy General Manager and the Head, Retail Financial Services Division.

She also worked with Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Zenith Capital Limited, Bank of New York Mellon (UK), Synesix Financial Limited (UK), Zenith Bank Plc as Head, Retail Banking Unit, and NAL Bank Plc as Head, Private Banking.

4. Miriam Olusanya



Olusanya was named as the first female Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) on July 14, 2021.

Until her appointment, Olusanya was an Executive Director (ED) at the bank.

She obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy from the University of Ibadan and an MBA in Finance and Accounting from the University of Liverpool.

She enrolled for various Executive programmes at institutions such as Cranfield School of Management.

She possesses over 23 years of banking experience across various units, including transaction services, asset and liability management, financial markets, corporate finance and investor relations.