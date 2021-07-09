4-nigerian-graduates-who-dumped-their-certificates-to-face-street-hustle

Instead of sitting idle and waiting for white-collar jobs, some Nigerian graduates took it upon themselves to face the hustle on the street.

Interestingly, it is usually not related to the degrees they finished school with. Many of them start the hustle as a side one but soon consider an expansion when it eventually picks up.

These determined youths are making ends meet without the use of the certificates they graduated school with

1. Public administration graduate driving commercial bus for a living

Daniel Chibuzo despite finishing school with a degree in public administration hustles as a commercial bus driver.

Chibuzo carries on his job with so much passion that he flaunts it on his social media handle.

His Twitter bio reads:

“Your Professional Danfo Driver. I believe in my Hustle same way You believe in Yours. #NoPretence. Let it be .. It pays. It will surely end in Praise.”

2. Master’s holder who is a scavenger

Yazid Surajo is a master’s holder who earns his living scavenging.

Despite adding a master’s degree in developmental studies to his history undergraduate degree, the scholar found jobs hard to come by till he resorted to scavenging.

Surajo said he and others numbering up to 70 work under a master called Dandogo. Dandogo provides them with money every day to go out and look for scrap to buy.

3. Mechanical engineering graduate turned painter

In a tweet on Thursday, May 13, a Nigerian mechanical engineer shared a photo of himself at work and a snap showing when he got his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

The man shared a photo of himself painting a house. He wasn’t able to land a white collar job upon graduation and completion of NYSC.

4. Microbiology graduate turned shoemaker

Mofe Etenabe graduated with a degree in microbiology but is a shoemaker. Along with her husband, they run a successful shoe business.

Speaking with ., Mofe said she is proud to call herself a shoemaker, adding that people in the field should not be ashamed to identify as such.

