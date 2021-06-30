4-nigerian-genuises-in-their-fields-who-hold-special-and-unbelievable-guinness-world-records

Since its kick-off date of August 27, 1955, the Guinness Book of Records has recognized remarkable and outstanding feats by individuals from various nationalities. Only few boast of having their names in this popular book.

Interestingly, Nigerians are not left out. Infact, Nigeria has a pride of place in this renowned record-keeper owing to some mind-boggling feats achieved by individuals who have distinguished themselves in their crafts and fields.

These Nigerians have distinguished themselves with their stellar achievements

1. David Omueya Dafinone (Highest number of chartered accountants in a family)

Senator David Omueya Dafinone’s family entered the Guinness Book of Records for having the highest number of chartered accountants in a family.

The family was recognized for the record in 1999.

His five children – three sons and two daughters – all qualified as members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales between 1986 and 1999.

He would go on to also become a chartered accountant in 1963.

2. Haruna Abdulazeez (Highest tennis ball hits with a racket handle)

Olorisupergal reports that Haruna Abdulazeez set a new record for the highest tennis ball hits with a racket handle in one minute. The professional athlete achieved this in 2018 with 187 hits.

However, Raksha Kumar Rai from Nepal broke the record on January 21, 2021 with 218 hits.

Haruna’s recoed stood for over 2 years.

3. Chidera Anemege (Longest rap freestyle)

Chidera Anemege, a United States-based Nigerian rapper holds the record for having done the longest rap freestyle.

NBC reports that Chidera’s rap lasted nine hours, beating the previous holder by three minutes.

The feat was achieved at the MTV O music awards in Las Vegas in 2011.

4. Olawunmi Treasures Bayode (Longest Marathon reading aloud)

Olawunmi Treasures Bayode broke the record of the longest marathon reading aloud by doing his for 120 hours in 2018.

H e surpassed the record of 113 hours and 15 minutes reading aloud which had been held by Deepak Sharma Bajaan of India since 2008, ThisIsAfrica reports.

Nigerian genuises who have broken unbelievable records in foreign universities

Meanwhile, . previously reported about Nigerian genuises that have shattered huge records in reputable foreign universities.

One of such bright scholars is Stella Emelife who broke a record that had stood for the past 100 years.

Stella Emelife Chinello shattered an academic record that had stood for the past 100 years at the University of Mysore (UoM), India after she emerged the best graduating postgraduate student, walking home with 20 gold medals and 5 cash prizes, according to ICIRNigeria.

In her statement at the varsity 99th convocation ceremony reacting to her feat, Stella told New Indian Express that:

“I devoted most of my time towards studies. I was either in the classroom or the library. The reason why I chose India, especially the UoM, for higher studies is because of its scope for academic excellence.”

