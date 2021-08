4 killed in Colusa County helicopter crash, sheriff’s office says – KCRA Sacramento

4 killed in Colusa County helicopter crash, sheriff’s office says

WE BEGIN WITH BREAKING NEWS.. >> THAT BREAKING NEWS IN COLUSA COUNTY WERE JUST IN THE LAST 10 MINUTES WE LEARNED FOUR PEOPLE WERE KILLED IN A HELICOPTER CRASH. THIS IS IN RESERVATION ROAD AND HIGHWAY 45. PRETTY HOKE IS JOINING US LIVE WITH WHAT SHE HAS LEARNED SO FAR — BRADY HOKE IS JOINING US LIVE WITH WHAT SHE HAS LEARNED SO FAR. >> THIS CRASH PPENHAED ONLY FOUR HOURS AGO ASOLL THE INFORMATION IS REALLY CHANGING AND HAPPENING BY THE SECOND. AGAIN, AS YOU JUST HEARD, THIS HELICOPTER CRASH, FOUR PEOPLE HAVE DIED. I WANT TO BRING OUR CAMAER INTO THE FIELD. YOU CAN SEE THIS IS IN A REMOTE AREA OF COLUSA COUY.NT BUT WE WLIL ZOOM IN A LITTLE BIT TO THE AREA WHERE WE BELIEVE THE CRASH DID HAPPEN. THE SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES WERE HERE ON THE SCENE INVESTIGATING AND SHOWINUSG THE AREA. WHAT YOU ARE SEEING HAS NOT BEEN TOLD THAT IT IS THE CRASH BUT BY WHAT WE ARE SEEING THROUGH OUR CAMERA, DOES LOOK LEIK THAT COULD BE SOME DEBRIS FROM THIS CRASH. RIGHT NOW THE FAA SAYS FROU PEOPLE WERE ON BOARD AND WE DO KNOW THOSE FOUR PEOPLE DID DIE. THIS WAS A ROBINSON R6-6ID DIE. HELICOPTER. WE ARE WORKING TO FIGURE OUT WHERE THAT HELICOPTER WAS FLYING FROMND AOW H EXACTLY THIS CRASH DID HAPPEN. COLUSA COUNTY SHEFFRI SAYS THEY, THE FAA, AND T NTSB WILL BE HERE INVESTIGATING THIS ALL AFTERNOON AND EVENING. A DEVASTATING UPDATE WE HAVE WITH THE FOUR PEOPLE IN THE HELICOPTER WHO HAVE DIED. DEPUTIES DID FINDHO T FOUR PASSENGERS ALREADY DEAD INSIDE OF TT HELICOPTER. IN TERMS OF WHO THOSE PEOPLE ARE, WE ARE STILL WORKING TO FIGURE THAT OUT. TH SAY THEY ARE WAITING TO LIVE US — GIVES MORE INFORMATION UNTIL NEXT OF KIN AND BEEN NOTIFIED. WE’LL BEHERE ALL AFTERNOON KEEP YOU UPDATING ON WHAT HAPPENING — ON WHAT’S HAPPENGNI. >> WE KNOW YOU JUST GOT TO THE SCENE BUT ON YOUR WAY THERE WE UNDERSTAND YOU MAY HAVE SPOKEN TO SOMEONE WHO SAID THEY PERHAPS ALL THE PLANE CAN YOU TALK ABOUT THAT? >> I’M ’UST STEPPING ASIDE. YOU CASEN E THE SHERIFFS ARE HEADING BACK INTO ETH SCENE. THEY HAD GEON BACK TO THEIR HEADQUARTERS TO GIVE US THAT INFORMATION AND NOWTHEY ARE DRIVING BACK HERE. WE DID SPEAK TO A MAN TO HE SAID HE WAS 15 MILES AWAY FROM HERE. HE WAS OUT IN HIS FRONT YARD AND ALL OF A SUDDEN HE LOOKED UP AND HEARD AND A SAW HELICOPTER THAT WAS FLYINGOO T FAST. BY THE TIME HE WENT INSIDE THE HOUSE AND TURDNE ON THE SCANNERS, FEW MINUTES HAD PASSED BY, AND THAT IS WHEN HE HEARD THAT THERE WAS A HELICOPTER CRASH HERE. AGAIN, IF YOU ARE JUST TUNING IN, YOU’RE WATCHINTHE SHERIFFS DEPUTIES HEADING BACK TO THE AREA OF THE CRASH SITE. WE DID GET CONFIRMED WITH THE SHERIFF THAT FOUR PEOPLE HAVE DIED. ETH FAA SAID FOUR PEOPLE WERE ON BOARD. THAT IS A PRELIMINARY REPORT. WE ARE WAITING TO LEARN IF THERE ARE MORE PEOPLE ON THE BOARD. BUT AS OF NOW, IT SEEMS THAT. EVERY SINGLE PERSON ON THE HELICOPTER DID DIE. LIVE NEAR THE SCENE IN COLUSA COUNTY. WE’

