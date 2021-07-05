4-arrested,-charged-in-connection-with-new-rochelle-uber-driver-stabbing

-
Reuters Videos
Japan landslides kills at least two, many more missing
Landslides triggered by heavy rains hit the central Japanese city of Atami on Saturday (3 July). At least two people have been killed and many more are still missing, according to public broadcaster NHK.Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga convened an emergency task force to tackle the crisis. He assured the public that rescue efforts were ongoing, and encouraged those in the area to stay alert. The floods are a reminder of the natural disasters that plague Japan, including earthquakes, volcanoes, and tsunamis. The country’s capital Tokyo is to host the summer Olympics starting this month.Drone footage aired by NHK showed collapsed and half-submerged houses, as water dashed the city with mud and debris. Social media images showed partially sunken cars and rescue workers wading through waist-high water with a small life raft.Japan’s military sent emergency rescuers to the city, where NHK said about 80 people were evacuated.Tokyo Electric Power said thousands in the area are also facing power outages.
TheGrio
Time to reexamine Frederick Douglass’ ‘What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?’
Delivered in Rochester, New York, on July 5, 1852, on the 76th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the preeminent abolitionist, statesman, writer and orator took the opportunity not to celebrate America, but to remind everyone that this nation is not a place where Black folks are free. Cutting like a knife nearly 170 years ago, Douglass’ words are just as relevant and resonating to what Black people are experiencing today.
Good Morning America
This is how mass deforestation is wiping out species around the world
The planet is losing an estimated 137 species of plants, animals and insects every day due to deforestation, according to the World Animal Foundation. Here are four important species at risk of extinction, each in a region heavily affected by deforestation. Populations of the harpy eagle, one of the largest eagle species in the world, are dwindling as tree canopies in the Amazon rainforest disappear, and along with it the habitat for the eagles’ preferred prey, a new study published Wednesday in Nature Scientific Reports found.
TheGrio
Sha’Carri Richardson reacts to support, backlash following Olympic suspension
Sha’Carri Richardson broke her silence early Sunday morning to address the online chatter about her suspension from the Olympics Games, showing love to her supporters and standing up to her haters. In another post, Richardson vowed that she would take gold in next year’s World Athletics Championships. “I’m sorry, I can’t be y’all Olympic Champ this year but I promise I’ll be your World Champ next year,” she wrote.
Bloomberg
Mass Ransomware Hack Used IT Software Flaws, Researchers Say
(Bloomberg) — The hackers behind a mass ransomware attack exploited multiple previously unknown vulnerabilities in IT management software made by Kaseya Ltd., the latest sign of the skill and aggressiveness of the Russia-linked group believed responsible for the incidents, cybersecurity researchers said Sunday.Marcus Murray, founder of Stockholm-based TrueSec Inc., said his firm’s investigations involving multiple victims in Sweden found that the hackers targeted them opportunistically. In thos
NBCU
Taliban gaining ground before U.S. troops finish withdrawal
As American troops withdraw from Afghanistan, the Taliban has moved in, capturing 150 military outposts in the last two months, including nearly a dozen just this weekend. One group holding the line is the Afghan Commandos, elite troops trained by American Special Ops who are now carrying out around 100 operations a day.
Axios
Tropical Storm Elsa closes in on Cuba and Florida: 180,000 Cubans evacuated
Officials in Cuba evacuated 180,000 residents Sunday amid concerns about flooding from the deadly Tropical Storm Elsa, as it closed in on the island nation and Florida, per AP.The latest: Elsa was packing maximum sustained winds of 60 mph some 60 miles from Cabo Cruz, Cuba, and was expected to move over central Cuba Monday, according an 8 p.m. advisory from to the National Hurricane Center.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A hurricane watch was in effect
The Daily Beast
Heavily Armed Militia Group Shut Down Massachusetts Highway in Bizarre Standoff
YouTube/Rise of the MoorsA cadre of armed men from a militia group called the Rise of the Moors shut down a highway outside of Boston for more than nine hours on Saturday morning after allegedly refusing to comply with police orders and taking off into the woods with guns.The group says on their website that they’re “Moorish Americans dedicated to educating new Moors and influencing our Elders.” In YouTube videos of the incident, they claimed they were only trying to travel peacefully to their “