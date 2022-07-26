Home Business 3M’s Earplug Business Files for Chapter 11
Business

3M’s Earplug Business Files for Chapter 11

by News
Facing thousands of lawsuits from veterans, 3M Co. on Tuesday sought bankruptcy protection for a subsidiary that makes military-grade earplugs and booked a $1.2 billion charge to resolve litigation.

3M said that its Aearo Technologies unit and related business have started Chapter 11 proceedings stemming from the earplug litigation. The company has committed $1 billion to fund a trust to pay out claimants during the proceedings and $240 million to fund expected expenses related to the case. 3M said it would provide more funding if required.

