3DS System Update 11.15.0-47 Is Now Live, Here Are The Full Patch Notes – Nintendo Life

Image: Nintendo

Update [Wed 28th Jul, 2021 02:00 BST]: Following on from the first system update for the 3DS in 2021, Nintendo has now released the official patch notes. As expected, it’s more “stability” improvements and some other minor adjustments to improve the overall experience.

Here are the official patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo’s support page:

Ver. 11.15.0-47U (July 26th, 2021)

Further improvements to overall system stability and other minor adjustments have been made to enhance the user experience.

Here’s a little extra about what might have changed from the Nintendo dataminer and Twitter user OatmealDome:

Original article [Tue 27th Jul, 2021 03:05 BST]: There’s been a fair bit of 3DS news over the past week, and while it seems like certain services will could be ending soon, Nintendo’s not done with the system updates just yet.

As revealed by the Nintendo customer support Twitter account for Japan, update Version 11.15.0-47 is now available.

Official patch notes aren’t available here in the west just yhet, but when they are, we’ll be sure to update this post.

This is the first update for the 3DS since November last year. Of course, it improved system stability and made some other “minor adjustments” to enhance the user experience.

Have you downloaded this update yet? Leave a comment down below.