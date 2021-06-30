3d-printer-relativity-space-is-expanding,-with-giant-new-facility-to-build-reusable-rockets-–.

3D-printing specialist Relativity Space is adding a second factory in Long Beach, California on the site of a former Boeing facility, where the company will move its headquarters and focus work on building fully reusable rockets.

“This is really going to let us continue to expand our ambitions, and of course, go build and develop and fly Terran R,” Relativity CEO Tim Ellis told ..

The company, which raised nearly $1.2 billion in capital over the past eight months, expects to begin construction on the new facility this summer and the move in come January 2022. At more than 1 million square feet, the former Boeing C-17 aircraft manufacturing plant “is an absolutely monstrous building,” Ellis said.

“As historically an aerospace facility it means there are no columns in the middle of the factory at all, like a freely supported ceiling. It has giant bridge cranes that can lift heavy things, so it already comes outfitted with a lot of the pieces that make it a really fantastic aerospace factory,” Ellis said.

“It has the scale for us to continue to grow in the next couple of years but also the next decades to come,” he added.

The new building adds to Relativity’s 120,000 square foot current headquarters that it also built in Long Beach and moved into last year. The new HQ will have room for more than 2,000 employees, a metals laboratory, a machine shop, “dozens” of the company’s 3D-printer bays and a mission control center.