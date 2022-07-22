3,657 civil servants to face prosecution by ICPC – Yemi-Esan

A total of 3,657 civil servants are to face prosecution for failing to get verified on the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Folashade Yemi-Esan, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, on Thursday, made the explanation while featuring at the briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team.

According to her, the various ministries, departments, and agencies have had 61,446 civil servants verified on the IPPIS platform.

She explained that the government saved about N180 million monthly and about N2 billion annually by implementing IPPIS, stressing that 1,618 applicants were found to have used illegal or fake letters; while 874 officers had been suspended from the platform.

According to her, IPPIS could accommodate the salaries of university lecturers who preferred University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) yet to pass relevant integrity tests.

She stated that most permanent secretaries got jailed for offences they did not directly commit while speaking on why they were prone to corruption.