350 person have died in boat mishaps in Nigeria – HYPPADEC Chair, Ityav
A total of 350 lives have been lost to boat mishaps in Nigeria.

Chairman of the Governing Council of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) Joseph Ityav, made this known in Borgu Niger State, NAN reports.

He said most of the mishaps were due to poor conditions of boats and overloading.

He also blamed the unavailability of life jackets and the preponderance of tree logs on the waterways for the mishap.

At the flag-off of tree logs cutting and debris removal on Kainji and Shiroro Lakes, Ityav said the project was being executed in partnership with the National Inland Waterways Corporation.

He said the cutting of tree logs and the removal of debris would reduce boat mishaps and the hardships faced by riverine communities.

Boat mishap claims 15 lives in Niger, 17 rescued

