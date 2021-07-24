Home WORLD NEWS 34-year-old who joked on Twitter about not being vaccinated dies from COVID-19: report – Raw Story
34-year-old who joked on Twitter about not being vaccinated dies from COVID-19: report

According to a report from KCAL Los Angeles, a 34-year-old man who joked six weeks ago that he had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 died from the novel coronavirus this week after documenting on his social media accounts his declining health while asking for prayers.

The report states that Stephen Harmon, a graduate of Hillson College, made his last social media post on Wednesday just before he was intubated.

He wrote, “i’m choosing to go under intubation, i’ve fought this thing as hard as i can but unfortunately it’s reached a point of critical choice & as much as i hate having to do this i’d rather it be willingness than forced emergency procedure. don’t know when i’ll wake up, please pray.”

Six weeks ago he mocked the idea of getting vaccinated by tweeting, “If you’re having email problems, I feel back for you, son. I got 99 problems, but a vax ain’t one.”

The report goes on to note that he posted pictures of his health decline on his Instagram account.

Three days before his death, Stephen Harmon tweeted, “If you don’t have faith that God can heal me over your stupid ventilator then keep the Hell out of my ICU room, there’s no room in here for fear or lack of faith!”

