’32 games unbeaten for Italy’ – Which national teams have the longest unbeaten run in football?

The Azzurri last lost a match in September 2018 against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal…

Roberto Mancini’s Italy are one of the most in-form teams in the ongoing Euro 2020.

The Azzurri have qualified for the semifinals after a brilliant 2-1 win over Belgium on Friday. They have scored eleven goals so far and have only conceded two goals in the competition so far. 

Italy are currently on a 32-match unbeaten run and look like hot faovurites to win the Euro. Their last defeat came on September 10, 2018, in the group stage of the UEFA Nations League in 2018 against Portugal.

The four-time World Champions have overtaken their own record of unbeaten run. The last time Italy were unbeaten in 30 matches was back in the 1930s.

From 1935 to 1939, the Azzurri went on an unbeaten run of 30 matches under the then coach Vittorio Pozzo. During that period, the European giants had won their second World Cup title (1938) and won an Olympic gold medal in 1936.

Mancini’s men will be closing in on the all-time record and set the the longest unbeaten run in football.

It has to be noted that along with Italy, Algeria are the other national side that are on an unbeaten run. The reigning African Nations Cup winners are currently on a 27-match unbeaten streak.

Which national teams have gone on the longest unbeaten runs?

Team Matches Tenure
Brazil 35 1993-1996
Spain 35 2007-2009
Italy 32 2018-present
Argentina 31 1991-1993
Italy 30 1935-1939
France 30 1994-1996
Algeria 27 2018-present
West Germany 23 1978-1981
France 23 2010-2012
