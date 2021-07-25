Home ENTERTAINMENT 30BG Rapper Dremo Reveals That his Designers’ shirt is worth N700k!!
ENTERTAINMENT

30BG Rapper Dremo Reveals That his Designers’ shirt is worth N700k!!

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
30bg-rapper-dremo-reveals-that-his-designers’-shirt-is-worth-n700k!!

Nigerian Rapper and DMW Signee, Dremo, has revealed that the designers shirt that recently caused controversy on social media is worth a whopping sum of 700 thousand Naira.

Recall that the rapper recently trended online after an Instagram blog known as Gossip Mill insinuated that Davido gave his old shirt to Dremo.

The insinuation spanned from the fact that Dremo wore the same shirt that was earlier seen on his boss, Davido’s body.

Reacting to this, Dremo wrote ;

If them give you 700k shey you go collect ? You get? you no get? forget.

Related Posts

  • Rapper YCEE rants as Davido declares Dremo a better rapper, uses his ex-record label predicament against him

  • Rapper, Dremo shares hilarious chat between himself and a guy who asked for his help

  • Rapper, DMX welcomes His 15th Child

  • Nigerian rapper, Dremo says he’s gay

  • Rapper Vector expecting a baby with his girlfriend


Loading…

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

“So many fine boys in Nigeria but Big...

Moment Kate Henshaw’s birthday gift is unveiled warms...

Amy Winehouse’s friends and family celebrate Amy ❤️...

Your Horoscope This Week: July 25, 2021 –...

K-pop girl group aespa signs contract with Creative...

Sound Sultan: 2Face Idibia, Blackface, others reconcile –...

BBNaija Season 6: ‘Fear of NBC’ Big Brother...

Matt Damon on co-writing with Ben Affleck since...

Dharmendra showers praise on Rocky Aur Rani Ki...

Travis Scott x fragment x Air Jordan 1...

Leave a Reply