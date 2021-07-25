30bg-rapper-dremo-reveals-that-his-designers’-shirt-is-worth-n700k!!

Nigerian Rapper and DMW Signee, Dremo, has revealed that the designers shirt that recently caused controversy on social media is worth a whopping sum of 700 thousand Naira.

Recall that the rapper recently trended online after an Instagram blog known as Gossip Mill insinuated that Davido gave his old shirt to Dremo.

The insinuation spanned from the fact that Dremo wore the same shirt that was earlier seen on his boss, Davido’s body.

Reacting to this, Dremo wrote ;

If them give you 700k shey you go collect ? You get? you no get? forget.

