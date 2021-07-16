Over 300 bandits armed with guns and other weapons have killed two soldiers and inflicted serious injuries on seven others, in a raid on Unguwar Lalle village in Sabon Birni council area of Sokoto State.

The soldiers, it was gathered, were manning a checkpoint along Sokoto-Sabon Birni road.







According to an eye-witness account, the attackers numbered no less than 300 as they invaded the town on 100 motorcycles, each carrying three bandits.

It was gathered that the bandits attacked the village around 2 pm on Wednesday setting ablaze two patrol vehicles belonging to the police and army, Daily Trust reports.

A source said, “They came on 100 motorcycles; each motorcycle was carrying three well-armed bandits.

“They came from the Tilibale axis and opened fire on the soldiers that were manning a checkpoint along Sokoto-Sabon Birni road.

“The soldiers also responded but they were overpowered.”

Three operational vehicles reportedly left Sabon Birni town with re-enforcement but were ambushed along the way and two soldiers were shot dead while seven others sustained various degrees of injuries.

“As I am talking to you, the whole Unguwar Lalle and environs are deserted for fear of another attack,” he said.

The source added that the bandits looted available shops in the area and rustled livestock.

The bandits were also said to have kidnapped many residents.