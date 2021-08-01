30 of 65 private jets in Nigeria owe duties – Customs

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says 30 out of 65 private airplanes verified owe duties to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said some of the airplanes came into the country by Temporary Importation agreement which allows them in without payment because it was secured by bond.

The spokesman noted that many later fail to turn up to pay on the expiration of the agreement.

The customs explained that the verification was not meant to embarrass anyone but to collect payments due to the government.

The service has given another two-week extension which commenced from Monday, July 26, to Friday, August 6.

Attah said with the increasing economic challenge, every revenue is important.

“With this, you can now tie proper ownership to every aircraft or private jet that flies in and out of the country.

“The owners of private jets are highly placed Nigerians who should be respected and approached in a manner that provides convenience. That is what these extensions stand for,” he added.