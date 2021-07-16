Home News Africa 30 Nigerian students receive $4.35m scholarships to US varsities – bioreports
Thirty Nigerian students have received fully-funded scholarships to study in American universities and institutions for the 2021/2022 session.

The scholarships which totaled $4.35 million were offered to these students under the Opportunity Funds Program organised by the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, Claire Pierangelo.

These 30 students were chosen after a competitive selection process and the scholarship they received covered expenses which include payment for standardized tests, application fees, and visa fees in addition to air travel to the United States.

These high-performing students received scholarships from top institutions such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Columbia University, Princeton University, Purdue University, University of Pennsylvania, among others.

“I congratulate each one of you on your tremendous success. Your success is evidence of your leadership, academic performance, and the great potential young Nigerians hold for the future of this country,” Consul General Pierangelo told the students on Thursday.

“This is a very important step in your life. I strongly encourage you to maximize this opportunity. This is not just in reference to your education as you have proven yourselves to be academically outstanding students. I am also referring to your chance to broaden your horizons and embrace the diversity of people around you and learn, not just about America, but also about other cultures,” she added.

The 30 departing students include six undergraduates, three masters, and 21 doctoral candidates, who will study different courses including Neuroscience, Biomedical Engineering, Bioinformatics, Computer Science, and Engineering.

