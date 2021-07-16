Thirty Nigerian scholars have received from the United States Consulate General in Lagos, fully funded scholarships totalling $4.35m to attend American universities and colleges for the 2021/2022 academic session.

A statement said the US Consol General, Claire Pierangelo, made this known on Thursday according to a statement, while receiving the US-bound students under the Opportunity Funds Programme, urging them to maximise the opportunity.

Pierangelo was quoted as saying, “I congratulate each one of you on your tremendous success. Your success is evidence of your leadership, academic performance, and the great potential young Nigerians hold for the future of this country.”

He said the 30 departing students — six undergraduates, three masters and 21 doctoral candidates — would be studying a variety of majors, including Neuroscience, Biomedical Engineering, Bioinformatics, Computer Science and Engineering.

“Their impressive list of acceptances includes Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Columbia University, Princeton University, Purdue University, University of Pennsylvania, among others,” the statement added.

