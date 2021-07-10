3-sisters-who-play-for-different-teams-in-america-decide-to-represent-nigeria-at-olympics,-many-people-react

Nigerians have praised three sisters who play for different American teams for choosing to represent their home country

The US Missions in Nigeria also commended Nneka, Chiney, and Erica Ogwumike, saying they could make history at the forthcoming Olympics

According to their public profiles, the sisters have good track records right from their high school days playing basketball

Three Nigerian American sisters, Nneka, Chiney, and Erica Ogwumike who all play for different teams in America have been chosen to represent Nigeria at the Olympics.

In a Facebook post, the US Missions Nigeria congratulated the sisters for their selection, adding that a great history will be made when they play together.

Many people congratulated the sisters on their selection.

Wonderful records

While Nneka and Chiney play for Los Angeles Sparks in California, Erica is a member of the Minnesota Lynx team.

It should be noted that after Nneka’s draft into the WNBA in 2012, she signed an endorsement deal with Nike. Among her numerous achievement was helping her team beat Spain at the 2017 FIBA World Championship for Women.

In 2014, Chiney ended Stanford’s play as the all-high goal scorer. Nobody was able to beat the record until 2016.

Just like her sisters, Erica also had a wonderful run as a basketballer in high school. She had over 400 ball steals in 141 matches.

See the US embassy’s post below:

Onowu De Tenth said:

Onowu De Tenth said:

“Congratulations to them, and I am happy with them for answering their native names.”

Oladapo Peters Oladun said:

“I thought Nneka had already played for the US female basketball team. Congratulations to these outstanding women. The world is yours. Go conquer it!”

Maazi Chimezie Humphrey Ogwumike said:

“My sisters from another mother.”

I want to play for a US team

Meanwhile, . earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, Stephen Kase, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, went online to ask for assistance towards playing basketball for an American school.

Stephen made a short video showing his dribbling skill as he bounced the ball under his spread-out legs in the manner a professional basketballer would when trying to feint his opponent.

After dribbling for a while, the young man aimed for the hop and shot a straight basket after lifting himself a bit up from the floor.

