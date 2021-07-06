3-players-who-could-leave-emirates-as-arsenal-prepare-to-listen-to-offers

Alexandre Lacazette headlines a list of three players who could depart Premier League side Arsenal this summer

The Frenchman who has been a regular has just one more year left on his current deal with the Gunners

Others on the club’s chopping board include impressive youngsters Maitland-Nies as well as Reiss Nelson

Arsenal are reportedly looking to cash in on three top players this summer to boost their transfer kitty.

The trio of Alexandre Lacazette, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson are all billed to leave, with the Gunners believed ready to listen to offers for the three.

Lacazette is easily the biggest name available for sale among the three, with Metro UK reporting the north Londoners are desperate to get him off their wage bill.

Photo: Ben Early

Source: Getty Images

The Frenchman has just one year left on his current deal and no talks are underway over an extension according to Football.London.

Should Arsenal fail to get any suitable offer, it would mean they will allow him to leave on a free transfer in 2022.

This is despite the 30-year-old being a regular since joining the Emirates outfit from Monaco in 2017 for around £47million.

Whereas he will not fetch anything like what Arsenal paid for him, reports suggest his wages of around £180,000 per week are proving to be the stumbling block for him getting his contract renewed.

Meanwhile, the duo of Maitland-Niles and Nelson are deemed surplus to requirements, and offers for the two would be highly welcomed.

Guendouzi set for Arsenal exit

The development surrounding the future of the three Arsenal stars comes at a time the club are on the verge of losing Matteo Guendouzi.

Guendouzi spent the better part of last season with Bundesliga giants Hertha Berlin after he was shipped out on loan.

The former Lorient star left after he fell out of favour under Mikel Arteta who is was said to have had a bust-up with during a training camp in Dubai.

The incident happened only months after he found himself on the receiving end following a brawl with Brighton’s Neal Maupay.

Meanwhile, . earlier reported that Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu has reportedly emerged as a top transfer target for Premier League outfit Arsenal this summer.

The 27-year-old striker who won the golden boot in Belgium last season for his goal scoring prowess has been linked with a number of top European clubs.

West Ham United were said to be leading the race for the forward’s signature after his agent flew to London for discussions.

