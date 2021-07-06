3-more-bodies-found-at-florida-condo-collapse-site

-
Associated Press Videos
Collapsed Florida condo building demolished
Demolition crews set off explosives late Sunday to bring down the damaged remaining portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building, a key step to resuming the search for victims as rescuers possibly gain access to new areas of the rubble. (July 4)
Associated Press
Identifying the remains a burdensome task in condo collapse
As crews peel away layer after layer of the collapsed condo tower in South Florida, the death toll increases — and so does the burden of collecting and identifying the dead, as rescuers and pathologists balance the rigors of their duties with relatives’ desperate need for closure. Mark Rosenberg, the head of a team from the nonprofit burial society Chesed Shel Emes, said he has about 20 people near the collapse site who are summoned every time someone is pulled from the rubble to say prayers.
Associated Press
Official: 4 more victims found in rubble; death toll at 32
A fire official says four more victims have been found in the rubble of a collapsed condominium building in Florida, bringing the death toll to 32. Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah gave the news to family members during a closed-door morning briefing Tuesday. Jadallah said there was a two-hour delay early Tuesday as a result of lightning.
Associated Press
Explosives set off to bring down rest of collapsed condo
Demolition crews set off explosives late Sunday to bring down the damaged remaining portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building, a key step to resuming the search for victims as rescuers possibly gain access to new areas of the rubble. Crews were to begin clearing some of the new debris so rescuers could start making their way into parts of the underground garage that is of particular interest. Once there, rescuers are hoping that they will gain access for the first time to parts of the garage area that are a focus of interest, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah has said.
Associated Press Videos
Condo demolition brings hope in collapse search
Rescuers searched through fresh rubble Monday after the last of the collapsed Florida condo building was demolished, which allowed crews into previously inaccessible places. (July 5)
Associated Press Videos
Four more victims found in condo collapse rubble
The discovery of four more victims in the rubble of a collapsed Florida condominium building has raised the death toll to 32. The rescue efforts have been hampered by threats from Tropical Storm Elsa. (July 6)
Reuters Videos
Collapsed Florida condo to be leveled late Sunday
The partially collapsed condo in Surfside, Florida, was scheduled to be demolished late Sunday night, ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa.MIAMI-DADE COUNTY MAYOR DANIELLA LEVINE CAVA: “The demolition will take place tonight between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m.”Miami-Dade county Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the search-and-rescue efforts for the 121 people who are still missing would resume immediately, after being suspended to prepare for the demolition.LEVINE CAVA: “As soon as the building is down and once the site is deemed secure, we will have our first responders back on the pile to immediately resume their work.”A Paraguayan family flew out to Miami over the weekend in search of Leidy Luna, who they believe disappeared in the rubble, her mother desperate for news of her only daughter.Luna, a nurse, went to Miami with the sister-in-law of Paraguay’s president and her husband to help care for their three children. The entire family is still missing.Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Elsa churned toward Florida. Strong winds and heavy rain lashed Cuba on Sunday, after pummeling Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, where two people were killed by the storm.The storm was forecast to approach western Florida on Tuesday or Wednesday.All residents of another building in North Miami Beach were told last week to leave immediately after engineers found serious concrete and electrical problems. Local officials said the move was considered urgent because of the approach of Elsa.
Associated Press
Surfside pushes back on report on delayed building repairs
A Surfside, Florida, official pushed back Sunday on the idea that the town was responsible for slowing down a condo board’s plans to make needed structural repairs to a building that eventually collapsed, killing dozens. Following a Miami Herald report that it took more than a month for the town to respond to plans submitted by the building’s board in May, town manager Andrew Hyatt released a statement saying the issues under discussion were preliminary plans unrelated to structural work and not permits to begin repairs the building needed to pass a 40-year recertification. “It would appear that the Champlain Towers South Condominium Association sought to address a number of issues outside the scope of any proposed 40-year re-certification work,” such as new natural gas lines and added parking, Hyatt’s statement said.
Reuters
Tajikistan calls up reservists to bolster border as Afghan troops, fleeing Taliban, seek refuge
DUSHANBE, Tajikistan/KABUL (Reuters) -Tajikistan’s president on Monday ordered the mobilisation of 20,000 military reservists to bolster the border with Afghanistan after more than 1,000 Afghan security personnel fled across the frontier in response to Taliban militant advances. The crossings on Sunday underscored the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, where foreign troops near a complete withdrawal after 20 years of war and with peace negotiations stalled. Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon made a flurry of international calls to discuss the situation with allies in the region, including Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin whose country has a big military presence in Tajikistan.
Storyful
Fireworks Light Up New York’s Skyline as City Marks Independence Day
A fireworks display was held in New York City to celebrate Independence Day on July 4.This footage by Alex Benesowitz shows the fireworks lighting up the city’s skyline.“Front row seat to the #NYC 4th of July Fireworks,” he wrote of the experience on Twitter. “Always amazing.”Festivities were largely cancelled in the city in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Alex Benesowitz via Storyful