3-injured-in-rollover-crash-involving-a-miami-police-car-in-little-havana

Three people, including two Miami police officers, were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a police cruiser and an SUV collided in Little Havana.

The rollover crash happened around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and West Flagler Street, and shut down lanes in the area for about two hours.

Helicopter video from Total Traffic Miami shows the marked Miami police cruiser with front-end damage. The rolled-over SUV is on the sidewalk, in front of the Plaza de la Cubanidad. The SUV also struck a traffic light pole, Local 10 reported.

The two officers and another person were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, Miami police said.

Police have not said how the crash happened.