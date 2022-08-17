3-commandos-dismissed-over-nsa-residence-security-breach

NEW DELHI: The Centre has dismissed three commandos from service and transferred a deputy inspector general (

DIG

) and another commandant rank officer in connection with the security breach incident reported from the central Delhi residence of National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval in February this year. A “mentally unstable” man had rammed his vehicle into the gates of Doval’s residence while claiming he had a chip implanted in his body. Doval has been accorded Z+ category security.

The action has been taken on the basis of the investigation report of Central Industrial Security Force (

CISF

), sources said. The 100-page report said that the sequence of events were enough to presume that it could have been a “Fidayeen-type attack” and the protocol in that case was not followed by the security men. Doval was reportedly at his residence at the time of incident. In such cases, the security men should have stopped the incoming vehicle at any cost even if they had to open fire, the report says.

The report highlights that the driver must have done a recce first as he brought the car from the wrong side and hit the gates of the house. The three commandos were stationed there but took no action. The suspect, identified as Shaktidhar Reddy (43) from Bengaluru, came to Delhi on February 13 and was staying at a hotel in Sector 63, Noida. He rented a red Mahindra XUV 300 car from a self-drive car rental service firm. He reached NSA Doval’s residence around 8 am and rammed his car on the main entrance gate. Sources said that he managed to get a few metres inside but was eventually detained and handed over to the police.

The suspect was murmuring to security personnel that a chip had been planted in his body that could not be detected with an MRI. He was unmarried and consumed a drug named ‘Alprax’. During interrogation, he exhibited abnormal behaviour. “He seemed to believe that his mind and body were being controlled by someone using some technology used by China and the US,” an official said.

